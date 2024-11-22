Global Zero Waste initiative gains global momentum at UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

The Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration has attracted widespread attention at the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Türkiye’s pavilion, themed "Zero Waste," became a focal point for climate-conscious visitors, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, initially signed in 2022 by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has garnered endorsements from over 40 first ladies and international representatives.

Thousands signed the declaration, reinforcing its mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable planet for future generations.

The pavilion, established by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, introduced visitors to the Zero Waste Project, launched under the patronage of Erdogan, chair of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board.

Interactive displays highlighted the declaration’s goals of minimizing waste, promoting recycling, and advancing sustainable waste management practices.

Notably popular among young attendees, the initiative inspired many to pledge themselves as zero waste volunteers. Certificates recognizing these commitments were issued online, further broadening the declaration's reach.

Türkiye’s pavilion also showcased national efforts in climate action and sustainability, including the Ancestral Seed Project, which preserves the country’s agricultural heritage, and Art from Waste, a display of items made from recycled materials.

A digital exhibit highlighted Türkiye’s green initiatives, biodiversity, and renewable energy projects, emphasizing a commitment to building a sustainable future.