Gold price drops by more than $31 on global market

FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:01]
21 dead in New Delhi hotel fire
- [11:59]
Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026
- [11:55]
Oil prices rise in world markets
- [10:58]
Azeri Light sells for $101
- [10:33]
Rubio says Iran agreed to negotiate aspects of nuclear program
- 02.06.2026 [23:53]
Canada keen to further enhance ties with Azerbaijan
- 02.06.2026 [23:45]
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits several military facilities in Georgia
- 02.06.2026 [23:21]
Event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day held in Sweden
- 02.06.2026 [21:10]
Azerbaijan, EU review strategic energy partnership
- 02.06.2026 [21:09]
® Azercell supports 4th National Cybersecurity Forum
- 02.06.2026 [21:05]
SOCAR, SLB discuss optimization of production operations
- 02.06.2026 [21:02]
31st Baku Energy Forum wraps up
- 02.06.2026 [21:00]
SOCAR, BCG sing cooperation agreement
- 02.06.2026 [20:49]
Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens
- 02.06.2026 [20:39]
Top stories update
- 02.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan explores cooperation with GECF and IRENA
- 02.06.2026 [19:53]
First Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue held at Baku Energy Week
- 02.06.2026 [19:52]
Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister hails Azerbaijan’s support
- 02.06.2026 [19:19]
United States supports increased adoption of AI technologies in Azerbaijan
- 02.06.2026 [19:11]
Azerbaijan invited to attend Kazan International Electricity Forum
- 02.06.2026 [18:56]
Baku to host European Cup and European Championship billiards tournaments
- 02.06.2026 [18:53]
From Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
- 02.06.2026 [18:51]
Azerbaijani music performed at Lucerna Palace
- 02.06.2026 [18:25]
Access of Azerbaijani companies to international capital markets reviewed
- 02.06.2026 [18:11]
From Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh
- 02.06.2026 [18:09]
Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister
- 02.06.2026 [18:05]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss current state of strategic alliance ties
- 02.06.2026 [18:03]
UN urges world to ready for extreme heat risk from El Nino
- 02.06.2026 [17:32]
From Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
- 02.06.2026 [16:59]
Japan measles cases top 500, nearing 2019 level
- 02.06.2026 [16:52]
UNESCO-Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation partnership enters a new stage
- 02.06.2026 [16:51]
Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia establish diplomatic relations
- 02.06.2026 [16:39]
New drug eliminates signs of cancer in one in seven patients
- 02.06.2026 [16:33]
Ankara to discuss Kars and Western Azerbaijan clothing traditions
- 02.06.2026 [16:17]
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line officially inaugurated
- 02.06.2026 [16:16]
Kenya's Supreme Court delegation visits Garabagh
- 02.06.2026 [16:02]
Over 600 animals culled in western Mongolia due to foot-and-mouth disease
- 02.06.2026 [15:59]
Portugal braces for nationwide general strike
- 02.06.2026 [15:46]
Ebola cases surpass 300 in Congo as more health zones affected
- 02.06.2026 [14:58]
Belarusian Agro Industrial Week kicks off in Minsk
- 02.06.2026 [14:54]
Baku hosts First Meeting of Energy Ministers of D-8 Member States
- 02.06.2026 [14:54]