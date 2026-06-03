The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Gold price drops by more than $31 on global market

Gold price drops by more than $31 on global market

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

The price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by $31.5 to $4 488.4 on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange, Inc.) in New York.

Meanwhile, silver prices also declined, falling by $0.78 to $74.78 per ounce.

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