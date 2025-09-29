Gold surges past $3,800/oz to record high on rate cut bets, geopolitical concerns

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Gold prices broke past $3,800 an ounce for the first time on Monday to hit a record high, as expectations of more U.S. rate cuts and concerns about a potential government shutdown fueled safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was up 1.5% to $3,817.16 per ounce at 1227 GMT, after hitting $3,831.19 earlier in the session. US. gold futures for December delivery were up 1% to $3,846.90. The U.S. dollar index (.DXY), fell 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Some people describe gold as the sum of all fears, whether they're economic or political and it's quite clear that at the moment we've got issues on both sides," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with the top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress later on Monday to discuss extending government funding. Without a deal, a shutdown would begin from Wednesday.

Gold, a safe-haven asset that tends to perform well in low-interest-rate environments, has climbed 45% this year, supported by strong central bank buying, the rise of gold ETFs, a weak dollar, and retail investor demand.

Many brokerages have turned bullish on the rally.

Among gold miners, Newmont Corp (NEM.N), said on Monday that CEO Tom Palmer would step down later this year, shortly after rival Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), announced the sudden resignation of its CEO, Mark Bristow.

Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 1.4% to $46.65 per ounce, hitting a more than 14-year high, while platinum gained 1.9% to $1,597.18, a 12-year high, and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,262.