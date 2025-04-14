Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

The population of Japanese nationals stood at 120.3 million as of October 2024, down a record 898,000 from a year earlier, a government estimate showed Monday, amid the graying of society and a declining birthrate, according to Kyodo.

The total population in Japan, including foreign residents, fell for the 14th consecutive year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said, adding only Tokyo and nearby Saitama Prefecture recorded increases.