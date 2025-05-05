Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus ink Memorandum on development of cooperation in supply of tractor equipment
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
A Memorandum on the development of cooperation in the supply of tractor equipment was signed on the sidelines of the expanded meeting between Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus at the Cabinet of Ministers.
The Memorandum between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor Plant was inked by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chief of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and Sergey Avramenko, General Director of the Minsk Tractor Plant.
The Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant also signed an Agreement on the supply of municipal vehicle kits. The document was inked by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of the Minsk Automobile Plant.
