Governor of Cairo: Memorandum of Understanding between Baku and Cairo opens new broad opportunities for cooperation

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“The document signed between Cairo and Baku aims to develop cooperation and friendly relations across various fields, including culture, science, education, healthcare, and tourism,” said Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo, the capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during a meeting with Elkhan Polukhov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt.

Governor Ibrahim Saber emphasized the strong ties between Egypt and Azerbaijan, noting that recent reciprocal visits by the presidents of both countries have created new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as the economy, politics, culture, and science.

The sides underscored that the “Memorandum of Understanding on Friendship and Cooperation between the Baku City Executive Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cairo Governorate of the Arab Republic of Egypt,” signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Egypt in June 2024, serves to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.