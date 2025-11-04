Governor of Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

“According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April Report, global economic growth is projected at 3.2 percent in 2025 and 2026. This figure is lower than both the 3.3 percent growth recorded in 2024 and the historical average of 3.7 percent during 2000–2019,” said Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), during his speech at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

“The global inflation forecast for 2025 has been kept unchanged at 4.2 percent. In 2026, this indicator is projected to rise by 0.1 percentage points to reach 4.3 percent,” the CBA Governor added.

Noting that the growth of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector GDP is expected to reach 3 percent by the end of this year and 4.4 percent next year, Taleh Kazimov emphasized: “Currently, Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly compared to the same period in 2023, and this indicator serves as an important guarantor of the sustainability of the national economy.”