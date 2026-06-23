Govt opens option for firms to furlough workers due to heat

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Premier Giorgia Meloni's cabinet on Monday approved a decree enabling some firms to access furlough funding to be able to temporarily lay off workers or reduce their hours because of the intense heatwave Italy is currently enduring, ANSA agency reported.

The government passed similar measures in heatwaves in recent years.

The number of Italian cities on the maximum red alert for the heatwave climbed from 12 to 15 on Tuesday, with Venice, Viterbo, and Ancona joining Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Milan, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Turin, and Verona.

Latina will go red on Wednesday, taking the total up to 16.

The health ministry's alert system has three levels in addition to level zero, green, meaning there is no alert.

Level one, yellow, is pre-alert, while level two, orange, means the temperatures and weather conditions can pose health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and the ill.

Level three, red, means the heat poses a risk to the health of the general population, not just vulnerable groups.