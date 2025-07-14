Great Return: 33 families relocated to Khanyurdu village in Khojaly district receive house keys

Khojaly, July 14, AZERTAC

A total of 33 families, totaling 122 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by the officials from the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, and the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).