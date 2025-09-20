Great Return: Another 29 families depart for Kalbajar

Tartar, September 20, AZERTAC

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues. On September 20, families temporarily residing in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings departed from Tartar for Kalbajar.

According to AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, 29 families - totaling 115 individuals - have now been relocated to the reconstructed city of Kalbajar.