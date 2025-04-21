Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 55 more families to Sarijali and Ballija villages VIDEO

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the village of Sarijali in Aghdam district and to the village of Ballija of Khojaly district on Monday.

As part of this phase, 34 families, comprising 141 individuals were relocated to the Sarijali village, while 21 families, totaling 83 people were relocated to the Ballija village.