Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria among nations contacted for aid in fighting wildfires
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
Pursuant to the urgent operational need as defined by the Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the National Security Council – in cooperation with the National Security Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – to lead an international assistance effort for firefighting aircraft, according to The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted nearby countries, including Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria.
The National Security Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Fire and Rescue Service are coordinating the integration of the assistance as per updated assessments of the situation. All relevant agencies are working to bring about the arrival of the international assistance as soon as possible.
At the same time, local firefighting aircraft will be put into operation gradually as per their capabilities, operational considerations and availability. Aircraft from the “Elad” squadron and Israel Police helicopters are currently in action; the Air Force is preparing to render immediate operational assistance.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation
- 30.04.2025 [21:01]
Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise
- 30.04.2025 [20:50]
London hosts 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission
- 30.04.2025 [20:41]
Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance
- 30.04.2025 [20:16]
Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held
- 30.04.2025 [19:41]
Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan
- 30.04.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities at Arabian Travel Market 2025
- 30.04.2025 [18:23]
China-Azerbaijan relations: A model of strategic partnership
- 30.04.2025 [18:05]
® Trendyol offers free delivery for orders over 50 AZN
- 30.04.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijani, Jordanian taekwondo federations ink MoU on Cooperation
- 30.04.2025 [17:34]
Azerbaijani FM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss international security issues
- 30.04.2025 [17:20]
Presidential Library hosts presentation of book "Welcome to Azerbaijan"
- 30.04.2025 [16:28]
® Red Hearts Foundation releases first quarter 2025 report
- 30.04.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary
- 30.04.2025 [16:02]
Azerbaijan increases imports of Kazakh grain 111-fold
- 30.04.2025 [16:00]
Harvard University apologizes for antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus
- 30.04.2025 [15:42]
Arkadiusz Milik extends contract with Juventus until 2027
- 30.04.2025 [15:15]
® Planting today for a greener tomorrow: Kapital Bank employees take action
- 30.04.2025 [14:42]
China adopts law dedicated to promoting private sector
- 30.04.2025 [14:33]
Biomass satellite launched to count forest carbon
- 30.04.2025 [13:53]
Ayrton Senna helmet from famous 1992 rescue sells for record price
- 30.04.2025 [13:42]
N. Korea conducts 1st firing test of new warship's weapons systems
- 30.04.2025 [13:27]
China’s humanoid robot walks like human after mastering smart learning
- 30.04.2025 [12:40]
UK sets out new rules for crypto as it aligns with US on approach
- 30.04.2025 [12:28]
To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel
- 30.04.2025 [11:06]
Azerbaijani oil price falls below $67
- 30.04.2025 [10:40]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 30.04.2025 [10:39]
US approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Poland
- 30.04.2025 [10:36]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia
- 30.04.2025 [10:33]
Industrial waste turning into rock 'in decades'
- 30.04.2025 [10:19]
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
- 30.04.2025 [10:18]
Britain hit by unusual power activity hours before Spain blackout
- 29.04.2025 [20:52]