Green Economics Institute observer: We witnessed vital discussions on climate action at COP29

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“I cannot yet speak about the outcomes of the negotiations at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). We do not know what the final decision will be. There are still some unknowns,” said Aaron Sterniczky, observer of the Green Economics Institute, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Looking back at previous COP events, Aaron Sterniczky noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 was the best of the past ten years. “Azerbaijan’s hosting is grandiose. There is one thing on which everyone agrees: Azerbaijan has managed this responsibility with excellence. The friendliness, goodwill, and hospitality of the people were particularly wonderful,” he emphasized.

