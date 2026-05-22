Greg Munro: Baku successfully combines preservation of historical heritage with modern urban development

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“One of the primary expectations of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is the development of concrete implementation mechanisms related to informal settlements and housing issues,” Greg Munro, Director of Cities Alliance, a global partnership hosted by UNOPS, told AZERTAC.

According to him, discussions alone are not sufficient.

“Real steps must be taken toward improving informal settlements, providing housing, and developing the urban environment. We hope that WUF13 will provide impetus for the adoption of concrete commitments in this direction,” Greg Munro added.

Noting that Cities Alliance has been implementing projects related to informal settlements in various countries for more than 27 years, Munro also said that WUF13 would be his final World Urban Forum event, as he is set to retire soon.

Highly praising the organization of the forum, he particularly emphasized the work of the volunteers.

“Wherever you turn, you meet volunteers ready to help. The Urban Expo is also one of the best I have ever seen,” he said.

Greg Munro noted that Baku represents an interesting model from an urban planning perspective. According to him, the city has successfully maintained a balance between preserving historical heritage and advancing modern urbanization.

“Baku possesses both an ancient urban environment and modern infrastructure. The preservation of Icherisheher as a UNESCO World Heritage site is very impressive. At the same time, tall buildings, an advanced transport system, and high-quality infrastructure stand out in the modern part of the city,” he noted.

The head of Cities Alliance also mentioned that he used the Baku metro and found the public transport system comfortable and accessible.