Grenada delegate: I hope that as a result of the decisions at COP29, countries will receive necessary funding

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“One of the main challenges we are experiencing is that our beaches and coastal areas are increasingly facing heavy damage from climate change,” said Anika Christopher, representative of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Grenada Government`s communications specialist, in her interview with AZERTAC.

According to her, the famous Long Bay beach sustained serious damage when the hurricanes hit.

"Long Bay is crucial not only for our tourism, but also for our cultural and social life. We tried to support the restoration of the beach by planting trees along the coastline," she stressed.

Anika Christopher expressed her optimism that as a result of the decisions to be taken at COP29, countries would receive the necessary funding for projects, possessing not only a short-term, but also a sustainable and long-term impact in the region."