Group of Russian athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games

Ganja, September 26, AZERTAC

The Russian swimming team arrived in Ganja city of Azerbaijan, to participate in the upcoming 3rd CIS Games.

At Ganja International Airport, the athletes were welcomed by representatives of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities of Azerbaijan — Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja stadium.