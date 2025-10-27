The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan's Legacy

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Guivami Rahimli, PhD, bp’s Government Affairs Adviser and professor at Baku State University, shared with AZERTAC his reflections in promoting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to international audiences.

Professor Bettany Hughes, a celebrated British historian, broadcaster, and author, has dedicated her career to uncovering the stories that shaped civilizations. Her work, seen and heard through acclaimed documentaries and radio programmes, has opened windows into the past for millions around the world.

Bettany Hughes’ distinguished career spans decades of scholarly research and acclaimed documentaries for the BBC, Channel 4, Netflix, Discovery, The History Channel, National Geographic, etc.

Her award-winning films, exploring themes from ancient philosophy to the birth of cities, reflect her conviction that history is most meaningful when it connects people across time and geography. A classicist by training and a storyteller by calling, she has become one of the world’s most respected voices in the field of cultural heritage.

Hughes’ intellectual curiosity consistently reaches beyond traditional borders. Her journeys across Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia reflect an inclusive view of civilization, - one that embraces the diversity of thought, belief, and artistic expression. Within this broader narrative, Azerbaijan emerges as a vital link, a country where the legacies of the East and West have converged for millennia.

In 2018, Bettany Hughes visited Azerbaijan for the first time. Her trip was part of a new initiative supported by bp, aiming to produce a radio series for BBC Radio 3 about the country’s deep and layered history from prehistoric times to the present. During her visit, she explored archaeological and historical sites to lay the groundwork for a future television series, that could bring Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy, - including the revived heritage of the liberated Karabakh region, whose monuments stand as powerful symbols of resilience and national identity, - to international audiences.

As bp’s cultural heritage projects lead in Azerbaijan, I was delighted to support Bettany Hughes on her journey to produce an inspiring programme for the BBC and to promote the country’s history and culture to global audiences.

It was a great pleasure to arrange Bettany Hughes’ trip to the “Kərpiclitəpə” archaeological site, discovered during construction of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project, - a “fortress” type monument dating back to the 10-13th centuries. SCPX, beyond its strategic importance as an energy initiative, also demonstrated bp’s commitment to preserving and researching Azerbaijan’s archaeological and cultural heritage. The large-scale archaeological rescue project uncovered numerous prehistoric and medieval sites along the pipeline route and provided new insights into early human settlement and trade along the ancient Silk Road.

I was closely involved in SCPX project, ensuring that archaeological findings were shared globally. In collaboration with the project team, I also facilitated the publication of the SCPX archaeological excavation summary in Internet Archaeology - https://intarch.ac.uk/, an academic journal of the University of York, making the results of these important studies accessible to scholars and the public worldwide.

Our collaboration on the production of a BBC radio series and a television documentary series within Treasures of the World, carried out as part of bp’s broader cultural heritage initiatives in Azerbaijan, presented the country’s ancient landscapes, traditions, and intellectual legacy to a global audience, reinforcing the image of Azerbaijan as a bridge between civilizations.

Among Azerbaijan’s cultural icons, Nizami Ganjavi occupies a special place in Bettany Hughes’ work. Recognizing him as one of the world’s great humanist poets, Hughes has described Nizami’s “Khamsa” as a masterpiece of universal wisdom and moral imagination. Her reflections on Nizami’s vision, particularly his celebration of love, justice, and knowledge, - reveal how the poet’s messages transcend time and borders. By presenting Nizami not only as a national figure but as a voice of shared humanity, she has helped global audiences rediscover the enduring power of Azerbaijani culture.

In the course of collaboration, I also shared with Bettany Hughes several of my publications on Azerbaijan’s history and culture - including “Mysterious Tales of Tabriz”, “Power of Cultural Heritage”, “The Land We Came From”, and “BP Promotes Azerbaijan’s Cultural Legacy”. These works offered deeper insights into the cultural identity and historical continuity of Azerbaijan, and Bettany described them as fascinating reads. In her BBC programme, she introduced me to the audience as “a passionate amateur historian and archaeologist”, a testament to her appreciation of commitment to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

Among the most memorable moments of Bettany Hughes’ visit to Azerbaijan was a remarkable encounter that took place in the heart of Baku’s ancient Inner City - Icherisheher. I was blessed to have had the opportunity to arrange a meeting between Bettany Hughes and the world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati, held in the house of his sister Parichehr/Peri Deghati. Her residence, itself part of Baku’s living history, adjoins the 15th-century UNESCO-recognized Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a masterpiece of medieval Azerbaijani architecture that includes the mausoleum of Seyid Yahya Bakuvi, a distinguished philosopher and Sufi thinker of the Middle Ages.

The house, a restored historical building, opens onto a rooftop commanding a breathtaking view over Baku’s old and modern skyline, - a perfect metaphor for the dialogue between past and present. It was in this setting, surrounded by the spirit of centuries-old scholarship and art, that Bettany Hughes and Reza engaged in a deep conversation about Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, its history, philosophy, and the enduring bridge it forms between East and West.

Sitting together in Peri’s house, just next door to the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, Bettany spoke with her characteristic passion about the continuity of civilizations, tracing cultural and intellectual traditions that stretch from the Mediterranean to the Caspian. Their dialogue reflected a shared appreciation for the rich legacy of Azerbaijani culture, and the power of visual storytelling and historical scholarship to connect people across continents.

