Gunay Afandiyeva: The partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life

AZERTAC presents an interview with the Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Deputy Chair of the Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva:

- In recent days, the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Kazakhstan has attracted the attention of both local and international media. How would you assess the significance of this visit?

– You know, the state visit of our President to Kazakhstan, held on October 20–21, 2025, demonstrates that the shared values uniting our countries are developing in a new spirit and becoming stronger.

At the same time, I believe that relations between Baku and Astana should be viewed not only from the perspective of bilateral partnership, but also as an important platform shaping the joint strategy for the future of the Turkic world. The ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan hold a special place in the overall Turkic unity: one lies on the western shore of the Caspian, the other on the eastern, yet both represent the same roots, culture, values, principles of cooperation, and solidarity.

- With the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a presentation of the joint project “Development of the Middle Corridor” (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) took place… What new opportunities does this project offer for the region?

– Recent global events have shown that the Middle Corridor initiative is no longer an alternative, but a necessity. Both countries recognize this necessity and are acting swiftly.

As is known, the Middle Corridor project aims to accelerate freight transportation between Asia and Europe, reduce transit costs, and enhance logistical security. At the same time, it is important for elevating the transit potential of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and strengthening their strategic positions within the global trade network. The implementation of this route opens up new opportunities for both countries to participate more actively in international projects.

On the other hand, the Middle Corridor project represents a model of cooperation that strengthens the economic integration of regional countries and of the Organization of Turkic States, encouraging joint investments in energy and logistics and ensuring mutual benefits in the future.

It can be said that the Middle Corridor is a modern continuation of the Great Silk Road. Just like in ancient times, this new route is important not only for the trade of goods, but also for the exchange of ideas and experience. It creates conditions for closer interaction among the countries of the Turkic world in various areas of life.

- President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the second session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan, expressed support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia…

– Yes. In general, as our President emphasized in the joint statement for the press made during the visit, Kazakhstan has always supported the just position of our country in the Armenian–Azerbaijani conflict.

I remember well November 2020, when the Second Karabakh War ended with Azerbaijan’s Victory. At that time, I was working at the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. In the Foundation’s central office, we held a presentation of the book by Ambassador, Doctor of Philosophy in Law, Professor Namig Aliyev — “International Treaties on the South Caucasus of the 19th–20th Centuries and the Resettlement of Armenians” — with the participation of a delegation from Kazakhstan consisting of political scientists and bloggers. Together with our Kazakh friends, we discussed the historical truths of Azerbaijan and the ways to convey them to the global public.

Kazakhstan’s support for Azerbaijan continued in the post-war period — during the restoration and reconstruction processes in Karabakh. The Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center, opened in Fuzuli at Kazakhstan’s initiative, is a vivid embodiment of our brotherhood and of the deep historical ties that stem from the roots and hearts of our peoples.

In the joint press statement made on October 21 in Kazakhstan, our President noted that after the initialing of the peace agreement in Washington on August 8, Kazakhstan was among the first to express its position on this issue. Kazakhstan’s prompt and positive reaction to Azerbaijan’s step toward peace highlights the importance the country attaches to stability, security, and tranquility in the region.

I believe that our relations, based on common ethnic and spiritual roots, are today being strengthened through practical projects.

Just look at how many documents were signed during the President’s visit to Kazakhstan — in the industrial, energy, transport, investment, medical, digital, and other sectors. What does this mean? It means that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life.

- Ms. Gunay, you mentioned that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on shared values, have over time reached a new level of development…

– Yes. Earlier I mentioned the episode with Kazakh political scientists. Let me give another example.

Five years ago, we released postage stamps in Spain dedicated to two great figures of the Turkic world — the 135th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev — which entered circulation across Europe. Why did we choose them specifically?

You know, Uzeyir Bey was not only a great composer and founder of the Azerbaijani national music school, but also an outstanding publicist and playwright. And Abai was the founder of modern Kazakh written literature and at the same time a great composer who accompanied himself on the dombra.

That is to say, I want to emphasize that these similarities and this spiritual closeness stem from the unity of our peoples’ souls.

Today, joint projects — whether in the field of culture, digital corridors, energy lines, or logistics — carry the same mission: to bring us even closer together and to strengthen the Turkic world as a whole