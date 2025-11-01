The Azerbaijan State News Agency

COMMENT

Gunay Afandiyeva: The partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life

Gunay Afandiyeva: The partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life

Baku, November 1, AZERTAC

AZERTAC presents an interview with the Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Deputy Chair of the Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva:

- In recent days, the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Kazakhstan has attracted the attention of both local and international media. How would you assess the significance of this visit?

– You know, the state visit of our President to Kazakhstan, held on October 20–21, 2025, demonstrates that the shared values uniting our countries are developing in a new spirit and becoming stronger.

At the same time, I believe that relations between Baku and Astana should be viewed not only from the perspective of bilateral partnership, but also as an important platform shaping the joint strategy for the future of the Turkic world. The ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan hold a special place in the overall Turkic unity: one lies on the western shore of the Caspian, the other on the eastern, yet both represent the same roots, culture, values, principles of cooperation, and solidarity.

- With the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a presentation of the joint project “Development of the Middle Corridor” (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) took place… What new opportunities does this project offer for the region?

– Recent global events have shown that the Middle Corridor initiative is no longer an alternative, but a necessity. Both countries recognize this necessity and are acting swiftly.

As is known, the Middle Corridor project aims to accelerate freight transportation between Asia and Europe, reduce transit costs, and enhance logistical security. At the same time, it is important for elevating the transit potential of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and strengthening their strategic positions within the global trade network. The implementation of this route opens up new opportunities for both countries to participate more actively in international projects.

On the other hand, the Middle Corridor project represents a model of cooperation that strengthens the economic integration of regional countries and of the Organization of Turkic States, encouraging joint investments in energy and logistics and ensuring mutual benefits in the future.

It can be said that the Middle Corridor is a modern continuation of the Great Silk Road. Just like in ancient times, this new route is important not only for the trade of goods, but also for the exchange of ideas and experience. It creates conditions for closer interaction among the countries of the Turkic world in various areas of life.

- President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the second session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan, expressed support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia…

– Yes. In general, as our President emphasized in the joint statement for the press made during the visit, Kazakhstan has always supported the just position of our country in the Armenian–Azerbaijani conflict.

I remember well November 2020, when the Second Karabakh War ended with Azerbaijan’s Victory. At that time, I was working at the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. In the Foundation’s central office, we held a presentation of the book by Ambassador, Doctor of Philosophy in Law, Professor Namig Aliyev — “International Treaties on the South Caucasus of the 19th–20th Centuries and the Resettlement of Armenians” — with the participation of a delegation from Kazakhstan consisting of political scientists and bloggers. Together with our Kazakh friends, we discussed the historical truths of Azerbaijan and the ways to convey them to the global public.

Kazakhstan’s support for Azerbaijan continued in the post-war period — during the restoration and reconstruction processes in Karabakh. The Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center, opened in Fuzuli at Kazakhstan’s initiative, is a vivid embodiment of our brotherhood and of the deep historical ties that stem from the roots and hearts of our peoples.

In the joint press statement made on October 21 in Kazakhstan, our President noted that after the initialing of the peace agreement in Washington on August 8, Kazakhstan was among the first to express its position on this issue. Kazakhstan’s prompt and positive reaction to Azerbaijan’s step toward peace highlights the importance the country attaches to stability, security, and tranquility in the region.

I believe that our relations, based on common ethnic and spiritual roots, are today being strengthened through practical projects.

Just look at how many documents were signed during the President’s visit to Kazakhstan — in the industrial, energy, transport, investment, medical, digital, and other sectors. What does this mean? It means that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life.

- Ms. Gunay, you mentioned that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on shared values, have over time reached a new level of development…

– Yes. Earlier I mentioned the episode with Kazakh political scientists. Let me give another example.

Five years ago, we released postage stamps in Spain dedicated to two great figures of the Turkic world — the 135th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev — which entered circulation across Europe. Why did we choose them specifically?

You know, Uzeyir Bey was not only a great composer and founder of the Azerbaijani national music school, but also an outstanding publicist and playwright. And Abai was the founder of modern Kazakh written literature and at the same time a great composer who accompanied himself on the dombra.

That is to say, I want to emphasize that these similarities and this spiritual closeness stem from the unity of our peoples’ souls.

Today, joint projects — whether in the field of culture, digital corridors, energy lines, or logistics — carry the same mission: to bring us even closer together and to strengthen the Turkic world as a whole

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Turkish Expert: Middle and Zangezur Corridors shape the region’s strategic future
  • 02.09.2025 [18:26]

Turkish Expert: Middle and Zangezur Corridors shape the region’s strategic future

Israeli political scientist: Zangezur Corridor is the key to Eurasian cooperation in a new era
  • 28.08.2025 [19:53]

Israeli political scientist: Zangezur Corridor is the key to Eurasian cooperation in a new era

Waiver of the unjust section 907 marks another milestone in Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership - COMMENTARY
  • 18.08.2025 [11:18]

Waiver of the unjust section 907 marks another milestone in Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership - COMMENTARY

Washington visit marked the triumph of head of state's political will and determination COMMENTARY
  • 14.08.2025 [18:51]

Washington visit marked the triumph of head of state's political will and determination COMMENTARY

U.S. expert calls Russia’s attack on SOCAR’s oil depot in Odessa an “outrageous” act
  • 13.08.2025 [12:28]

U.S. expert calls Russia’s attack on SOCAR’s oil depot in Odessa an “outrageous” act

Washington meeting should be regarded as a historic step toward ensuring long-term peace in the South Caucasus - COMMENT
  • 12.08.2025 [20:18]

Washington meeting should be regarded as a historic step toward ensuring long-term peace in the South Caucasus - COMMENT

President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to the US is a major diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan - COMMENT
  • 12.08.2025 [17:18]

President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to the US is a major diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan - COMMENT

Washington Declaration de-jure cements Azerbaijan’s victory
  • 12.08.2025 [16:55]

Washington Declaration de-jure cements Azerbaijan’s victory

Turkish expert: The opportunities offered by Azerbaijan coincide with Armenia's national interests
  • 12.08.2025 [16:15]

Turkish expert: The opportunities offered by Azerbaijan coincide with Armenia's national interests

Jubilee conference of Union of Azerbaijani Medical Workers in Germany held in Augsburg

  • [20:16]

Land of fire – Azerbaijan: one history, one destiny…

  • [17:22]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on working visit to Egypt

  • [17:18]

Eurasia Young Business Forum kicks off in Baku

  • [16:52]

Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's support

  • [16:38]

Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani youth in Oslo

  • [16:32]

Gunay Afandiyeva: The partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life

  • [14:55]

Azerbaijan, Switzerland enhance technical and scientific cooperation

  • [14:40]

Ukraine and Azerbaijan expand health sector cooperation – Several key documents signed in Baku

  • [14:29]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican

  • [14:13]

President Ilham Aliyev: Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria

  • [12:18]

To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

  • [12:06]

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office meets with cardinals in the Vatican

  • [10:36]

® Azercell and the “Angel Investors School” connect startups and investors

  • [10:27]

Mikayil Jabbarov meets with delegation of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry

  • [10:26]

First consular consultations held between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom

  • [10:14]

Official opening of the ART Weekend Festival held at Heydar Aliyev Center

  • [09:54]

“Pistachio: Living Heritage” performance presented within “ART Weekend”

  • 31.10.2025 [22:00]

Azerbaijani Judoka Becomes European Champion

  • 31.10.2025 [21:24]

Expert: American assistance accelerated the peace process between Baku and Yerevan

  • 31.10.2025 [21:21]

American expert: New nuclear testing is needed to retain American credibility

  • 31.10.2025 [21:18]

Briefing held in Zangilan for diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan

  • 31.10.2025 [21:09]
Court interrogation of Armenian citizens concluded as prosecutors request time from judge to prepare speeches – TRIAL VIDEO

Court interrogation of Armenian citizens concluded as prosecutors request time from judge to prepare speeches – TRIAL VIDEO

Appeals to Baku Initiative Group on colonialism-related issues on the rise –  Statement

  • 31.10.2025 [20:56]

Paolo von Schirach: US’ testing of nuclear weapons does not mean nuclear war becomes more likely

  • 31.10.2025 [20:53]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office visit Azerbaijani embassies in the Vatican and Italy

  • 31.10.2025 [20:48]

Azerbaijani weightlifter, European champion, sets new records

  • 31.10.2025 [20:35]

Exhibition showcasing Azerbaijan’s nature and climate challenges organized as part of Paris Peace Forum

  • 31.10.2025 [20:31]

Innovative antivenom is a ‘potential game changer’ for snakebites

  • 31.10.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijan’s social reform achievements presented at CIS Advisory Board Meeting

  • 31.10.2025 [20:25]

® The 4th car has been won in Bakcell’s mega lottery!

  • 31.10.2025 [20:10]

Numan Kurtulmuş: Türkiye’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan is a clear manifestation of brotherhood on the international stage

  • 31.10.2025 [19:51]

Bulgarian Agriculture Minister: We prioritize agrarian cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 31.10.2025 [19:40]

Meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish political parties held at YAP headquarters

  • 31.10.2025 [19:33]

® Kapital Bank Wins “Xəmsə” unity competition with two projects

  • 31.10.2025 [19:23]

ADSEA delegates address international event in Germany

  • 31.10.2025 [19:21]

Has the Baku Initiative Group suspended its activities concerning France’s overseas territories? - Exclusive statement

  • 31.10.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani, Kazakh Defense Ministers meet in Almaty

  • 31.10.2025 [18:56]

First heart transplant from deceased donor performed in Azerbaijan

  • 31.10.2025 [18:55]

Azerbaijan’s University of Languages, Türkiye’s Marmara University explore cooperation

  • 31.10.2025 [18:37]

Chapman Taylor Director: The pace of Azerbaijan’s development is incredibly fast

  • 31.10.2025 [18:25]

Ukrainian Health Minister: Azerbaijan has delivered over 2,100 tons of humanitarian aid since the beginning of the war

  • 31.10.2025 [18:15]

Azerbaijan, TIKA explore cooperation in health sector

  • 31.10.2025 [18:10]

Minister: Ukraine and Azerbaijan to ink new healthcare cooperation agreement

  • 31.10.2025 [18:07]

Azerbaijan presides over World Association for Development of Philately

  • 31.10.2025 [18:02]

® Azercell announces winners of “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • 31.10.2025 [17:54]

Delegation of CEEC International visits SOFAZ

  • 31.10.2025 [17:45]

Turkish Football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  • 31.10.2025 [17:42]

Minister: Azerbaijan supports intercultural dialogue initiatives as a donor state

  • 31.10.2025 [17:38]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for strategic partnership and economic cooperation

  • 31.10.2025 [17:34]

“AzerGold” CJSC expands its product portfolio with 1-gram gold bars

  • 31.10.2025 [17:26]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for fostering strategic partnership

  • 31.10.2025 [17:18]

US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce meets with participants of Central Asia Caucasus Fellowship Program

  • 31.10.2025 [17:16]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan ranks high on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

  • 31.10.2025 [17:15]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue

  • 31.10.2025 [17:08]

FM: Opportunity created for 100 students annually from OIC and NAM member countries to study in Azerbaijan

  • 31.10.2025 [17:00]

Azerbaijan, World Bank explore cooperation

  • 31.10.2025 [16:49]

Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss development of economic partnership

  • 31.10.2025 [16:45]

® “Share of Victory” charity campaign by Red Hearts Foundation

  • 31.10.2025 [16:39]

Azercosmos exports services worth $13.2 million in January-September 2025

  • 31.10.2025 [16:24]

Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report

  • 31.10.2025 [16:23]

Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025

  • 31.10.2025 [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service and Malaysia’s MyCERT sign MoU

  • 31.10.2025 [16:11]

Montenegro releases detained Azerbaijani citizen

  • 31.10.2025 [15:50]

Israel holds national disaster preparedness exercise

  • 31.10.2025 [15:44]

Azerbaijan-UK Business Council established in London

  • 31.10.2025 [15:36]

SOFAZ CEO holds bilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi

  • 31.10.2025 [15:07]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays visit to Kazakhstan

  • 31.10.2025 [14:53]

Tricky treats: Why pumpkins accumulate pollutants

  • 31.10.2025 [14:48]

Another 124 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • 31.10.2025 [14:46]

Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum explores cooperation beyond energy

  • 31.10.2025 [14:44]

Azerbaijani delegation joins international conference in Astana

  • 31.10.2025 [14:35]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Hakari railway station

  • 31.10.2025 [14:31]

Abbas Abbasov: Human tragedies in Central African countries are known to everyone

  • 31.10.2025 [14:19]

Cholera death toll in Africa surpasses 6,800: Health body

  • 31.10.2025 [14:03]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss development of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

  • 31.10.2025 [13:57]

Six-million-year-old ice discovered in Antarctica offers unprecedented window into a warmer Earth

  • 31.10.2025 [13:51]

“Art and Arms: The Artistic Vision of Traditional Azerbaijani Weapons” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 31.10.2025 [13:33]

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns

  • 31.10.2025 [13:28]

Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss cooperation in public finance management

  • 31.10.2025 [13:14]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for November, 2025

  • 31.10.2025 [13:07]

October 31 marks World Cities Day

  • 31.10.2025 [13:01]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • 31.10.2025 [12:57]

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss enhanced cooperation between religious institutions

  • 31.10.2025 [12:21]

® Nar supports international symposium dedicated to Azerbaijani language

  • 31.10.2025 [12:15]

Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold consular consultations

  • 31.10.2025 [12:06]

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

  • 31.10.2025 [12:00]

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

  • 31.10.2025 [11:54]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations begin visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts

  • 31.10.2025 [11:43]

International conference on Belgian colonialism opens in Baku

  • 31.10.2025 [11:21]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $66

  • 31.10.2025 [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 31.10.2025 [10:56]

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

  • 31.10.2025 [10:42]

Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025

  • 31.10.2025 [08:49]

Another exhibition within “Art Weekend” – “Ancestors”

  • 31.10.2025 [01:02]

Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

  • 30.10.2025 [23:37]

Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative

  • 30.10.2025 [22:50]

“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes

  • 30.10.2025 [21:26]

China unveils Shenzhou-21 crew for more diversified space sci-tech experiments

  • 30.10.2025 [21:23]
Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO