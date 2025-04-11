Gurgen Stepanyan admits that there were predominantly Armenian citizens among officers in military unit where he served

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

The accused Gurgen Stepanyan, while answering the questions of public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, said that he was called up for military service as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia in 2006 and underwent two years of military service in Fuzuli district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was occupied at the time.

“I lived in the city of Jermukh, Armenia. I was called up for military service by the Armenian state,” he added. Gurgen Stepanyan also said that there were predominantly Armenian citizens among officers in the military unit where he served.

The accused, who said that he had then joined the “Khojavand Regiment”, admitted that he had received a salary via bank card in exchange for his service.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.