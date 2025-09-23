Guterres: We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the General Assembly high-level debate with a stark message: the world is awash with overlapping crises – from wars and humanitarian emergencies to climate breakdown – and leaders must decide now “what kind of world we choose to build together.”
The UN chief described a landscape marked by violence, hunger, and climate disaster.
“We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering,” he said, warning that the “pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference.”
He cited military invasions, weaponised hunger, disinformation silencing truth, smoke rising from bombed-out cities, anger tearing at the social fabric, and seas swallowing whole coastlines.
Each was a warning – and a question about the choices governments now face.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Lamine Yamal retains Kopa Trophy
- [10:15]
Deer rescued by IDEA released into nature reserve
- 22.09.2025 [20:43]
First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum continues with sessions
- 22.09.2025 [20:31]
Baku hosts 3rd Security Forum
- 22.09.2025 [19:20]
Terrorists’ bomb-making factory explodes in Tirah Valley, Pakistan
- 22.09.2025 [18:25]
EBRD: We are ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification
- 22.09.2025 [17:49]
Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports in past six years – Deputy Minister
- 22.09.2025 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, European Aquatics expand cooperation in development of swimming
- 22.09.2025 [16:35]
Switzerland's Gries Glacier melting at an alarming pace
- 22.09.2025 [16:14]
Nouriel Roubini: Azerbaijan responds to global challenges
- 22.09.2025 [16:12]
Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff meets with Belarusian counterpart
- 22.09.2025 [16:10]