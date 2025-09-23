Guterres: We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the General Assembly high-level debate with a stark message: the world is awash with overlapping crises – from wars and humanitarian emergencies to climate breakdown – and leaders must decide now “what kind of world we choose to build together.”

The UN chief described a landscape marked by violence, hunger, and climate disaster.

“We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering,” he said, warning that the “pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference.”

He cited military invasions, weaponised hunger, disinformation silencing truth, smoke rising from bombed-out cities, anger tearing at the social fabric, and seas swallowing whole coastlines.

Each was a warning – and a question about the choices governments now face.