Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award presented at ADA University

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award ceremony, celebrating the spirit of social responsibility, was held at ADA University.

The event marked Social Responsibility Day and was celebrated with great enthusiasm, reflecting the university’s core values and highlighting the enterprising spirit of its students.

Ahead of the ceremony, a campus exhibition showcased socially impactful initiatives developed by students throughout the year.

In his opening remarks, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating:

“At ADA University, we are not only educating knowledgeable individuals, but also raising responsible citizens committed to values. The legacy of philanthropists like Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev guides and inspires us in this mission. One of our achievements is that our students strive to keep this legacy alive and carry it into the future.”

Vice-Rector Gunay Ziyadova also addressed the audience, noting that this initiative has become a longstanding tradition at ADA University for more than a decade.

Descendants of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev were present at the ceremony.

The jury announced the winning teams at the conclusion of the event. The first-place team, “Benjamin Button,” was awarded 2,500 AZN. The second-place winner, “Tech4Equity,” received 1,500 AZN, while “Empower Disability” and “She Leads” shared third place, each receiving 1,000 AZN.

This year, over 100 ADA students implemented projects addressing a wide range of social issues. Their work extended beyond Baku, reaching regional schools, nursing homes, and public spaces. These initiatives aimed to increase access to education, transfer skills to youth, protect the environment, promote ecological awareness, utilize technology for social good, and strengthen inclusion and community spirit.