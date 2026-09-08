Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter making clear they remain non-working royals

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says the couple were surprised to see a letter sent on behalf of King Charles clarifying that Prince Harry and Meghan remained non-working royals.

According to BBC, the spokesperson said the couple, who have recently moved back to the UK, "were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance".

But royal sources say Prince Harry and Meghan were made aware of the letter, sent on Monday afternoon, before it was made public.

It is also understood a security committee, which includes Home Office representatives, is meeting this week to look at the level of taxpayer-funded security that should be given to the Sussexes who are now resident in the UK.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee - known as Ravec - decides security for royals and public figures and Prince Harry has previously complained about a lack of adequate police protection in the UK.

The Home Office does not comment on such decision making - and would be unlikely to reveal the outcome of such a meeting.

"The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security," said a Home Office spokesperson.

In terms of Prince Harry and Meghan being "surprised" by the King's message on Monday - it's understood that reflects the lack of time given to them to respond.

They were believed to have had only had sight of the letter about an hour before it was shared with the media. By the time his team had made contact with Prince Harry it's understood the letter was almost published.

The letter, sent on behalf of the King, spelt out the non-working royal status of Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved back from California with children Archie and Lilibet last month.

They will still not be able to use titles of "His and Her Royal Highness", and remain "private citizens", says the letter sent on behalf of the King by the Lord Chamberlain, a top Palace official.

The letter was sent to Prince Harry's team, government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants, according to Palace sources.

Lord Lieutenants, who are the monarch's local representatives, and government staff are often involved in royal visits and engagements.

This letter makes clear that any engagements carried out by the Sussexes will be in a private capacity and they will not be representing the Royal Family.

It seems to be something of a shot across the bows, making clear that any Prince Harry and Meghan visits should not be treated as royal engagements.

This comes ahead of what are likely to be public appearances by the Sussexes this autumn, as they settle in the UK and support their charities.

The message from the King emphasizes that the position agreed in 2020 when the Sussexes left the UK - the so-called Sandringham Agreement - is still in place.

This ruled out any "half-in and half-out" status, so Harry and Meghan could not pursue their own commercial interests while continuing to be working royals.

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the letter says.

It adds: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity".

It is expected that Prince Harry will be supporting his charities, including the Invictus Games, which are due to be held in Birmingham next year.

There have been reports that Meghan is considering a return to acting.

On security, the letter sent on behalf of the King says: "Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities."