Has the Baku Initiative Group suspended its activities concerning France’s overseas territories? - Exclusive statement

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

“There is no stagnation in the activities of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG). At the beginning of our work, the French side claimed that we were acting solely against them. In reality, the establishment of the BIG was initiated by representatives of the overseas territories themselves. The BIG supports independence movements in colonial territories — not only those of France, but also colonies located in the Caribbean and Africa. We support their struggle against colonialism under the umbrella of international law,” said BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov in an exclusive statement to AZERTAC.

Abbas Abbasov noted that the BIG has no impact on French-Azerbaijani relations. “We are engaged solely in activities arising from our mission,” he said.

The Baku Initiative Group has never directed its activities against any country and will not do so in the future.

“As an international non-governmental organization, we provide support within the legal framework to parties fighting against colonialism and are not dependent on the policies of any state,” he emphasized.

He emphasized that the Baku Initiative Group closely cooperates with nine of France’s eleven overseas territories, adding that this cooperation will continue at the international level.