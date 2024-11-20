Head of Cameroon’s National Observatory on Climate Change: Everyone must mobilize to prevent natural disasters

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“COP29 has been organized perfectly,” Head of Cameroon’s National Observatory on Climate Change Zouh Isabella told AZERTAC.

According to her, Cameroon suffers from the numerous climate change-related problems.

“We suffer greatly from floods, droughts, and landslides. At the observatory where I work, we provide numerous forecasts related to these issues. Unfortunately, these problems often lead to cases of missing persons and loss of life. To prevent natural disasters and mitigate their impact, everyone must come together and act collectively," Zouh Isabella stated.