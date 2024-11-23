Head of Federal Agency for Water Resources of Russia: Baku-hosted COP29 is a unique venue

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“Although it is the 29th in number, Baku-hosted COP is a unique venue. It hosts extensive and comprehensive discussions on climate concerns. COP29 provides an open dialogue where everyone, including vulnerable countries, can express their positions,” said Dmitry Kirillov, Head of the Federal Agency for Water Resources of the Russian Federation, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“Despite the passage of time without significant steps in the climate area, today there is already a dialogue on transferring technologies from developed to developing countries for adaptation and mitigation of climate change. This highlights the uniqueness of Baku-hosted COP,” he emphasized.

Describing water as an integral part of the global climate agenda, Dmitry Kirillov noted that COP29 is the third conference to focus on water issues. “Today, the water agenda is expanding. Countries understand that these challenges cannot be solved by one state alone and acknowledge the need for joint measures to protect water resources, implement integrated water management, and control water use,” he added.

Touching on the prospects for developing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan on water resources, Kirillov highlighted the existing intergovernmental agreement on the efficient use and protection of the transboundary Samur River.