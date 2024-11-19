Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan meets with delegation led by UN-Habitat Executive Director

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, met with a delegation led by Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Anacláudia Rossbach congratulated Azerbaijan on the high-level organization of COP29, wishing the country success in its Presidency.

Samir Nuriyev hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-HABITAT, highlighting the inclusion of urbanization as one of the priorities on Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency agenda.

The two sides emphasized the successful organization of the National Urban Forums in Aghdam (2022) and Zangilan (2023), as well as the "World Habitat Day" events held in Baku, all of which reflect the fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev noted that Azerbaijan, with its extensive experience in hosting high-level global and regional events, will host the 13th World Urban Forum, one of the most important UN events, in May 2026 as a continuation of its fruitful cooperation with UN-Habitat.

Anacláudia Rossbach commended Azerbaijan’s support for UN-Habitat’s activities, as well as its voluntary financial contributions.

Discussions also focused on the restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, the sustainable settlement of former internally displaced persons, and further cooperation with UN-Habitat in these areas.

The two sides also exchanged detailed views on preparations for the 2026 World Urban Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Baku.