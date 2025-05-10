Head of Presidential Administration: Primary goal of the national development strategy initiated by the National Leader was the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

During the years of independence, the national development strategy initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and further refined and implemented by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was primarily focused on the complete restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

This statement was made by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in an article titled "Constitution and Sovereignty: The Cornerstones of Heydar Aliyev’s Political Legacy."

Nuriyev emphasized that the political course, which was shaped by the parallel implementation of two crucial directions, included, on one hand, ensuring the enforcement of international law and the application of coercive measures by the international community, and on the other, realizing the concept of a strong state and employing force to end the occupation.

Thanks to the determined and principled policies of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty were recognized by all states and international organizations, becoming undisputed in both the international legal system and political arena. Azerbaijan’s legal, historical, and moral rights over its occupied territories were acknowledged, and attempts by Armenia and its supporters to establish a second Armenian state in these lands were thwarted.