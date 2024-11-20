Head of Public Association “Economic cooperation with Europe” appointed as Chairman of Caspian Energy Club Europe

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

The Caspian Energy Club Europe organization was established with the aim to coordinate events and projects implemented in cooperation with the European countries. Rasim Mahmudov, Head of the Public Association “Economic Cooperation with Europe” and the First Deputy Chairman and CFO of Caspian Energy Club, has been appointed a Chairman of this organization, said Telman Aliyev, Caspian Energy Club Chairman and Group CEO.

According to Telman Aliyev, Rasim Mahmudov will supervise all projects implemented by representative offices registered in different European countries, except for Czechia. “As is known, projects in Czechia are managed by the Chairman of Caspian Energy Club Czechia Zaur Gadirov and we plan to continue this successful cooperation,” Telman Aliyev said.

“Rasim Mahmudov has always sought to establish partnerships on the highest level, making great efforts to encourage different-format dialogues and build mutually beneficial cooperation. Projects of Caspian Energy Club Europe will aim at establishing both regional and global partnerships. I am confident that we will significantly enhance our networking relations in Europe.” Telman Aliyev added that Rasim Mahmudov had turned the networking process not only into formal relations but also into an important mechanism to establish trust-based and long-term partnerships.

Appointed to a new position, Rasim Mahmudov himself expressed his pleasure on that occasion and promised to make all efforts to establish firm relationships between entrepreneurs of different countries, mobilizing all resources for reaching this goal. According to him, Caspian Energy Club Europe will organize bilateral, trilateral and multilateral Business tours, B2G and B2B forums, Grand CEO MeetUps focused on various topics, as well as other events for entrepreneurs and representatives of companies. “Our major goal is to expand networking opportunities for entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and other Middle corridor countries in Europe, and for businessmen of Europe in Azerbaijan and other Middle corridor countries,” Rasim Mahmudov concluded.

Established in June 2002, Caspian Energy Club brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations across 50 countries. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of Caspian Energy Club is to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Club operates, as well as to encourage and actively engage in B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

Caspian Energy Club is an international business networking platform regularly conducting different events. Headquartered in Baku, Caspian Energy Club performs its activity mainly in the middle corridor countries. Caspian Energy Club also has official representative offices and authorized representatives in 63 countries across the world.

Caspian Energy Club International was established in 2023 with the aim to manage international projects of Caspian Energy Club. Within 5 years Caspian Energy Club International plans to open offices in 100 countries across the world. One of the major functions of Caspian Energy Club International is to manage the Club’s activity in countries where no representatives are present, and work out a single strategy for all Caspian Energy Club foreign offices and companies to lobby and promote digital economy, green energy and green finance projects, as well as projects on digital transformation and introduction of innovative technologies.