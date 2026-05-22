Head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office: WUF will create concrete and tangible results for society, not only globally, but also domestically

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The World Urban Forum (WUF13) provides an important opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan’s efforts toward the Sustainable Development Goals and its national development priorities on an international platform,” Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, told AZERTAC.

According to her, the forum is expected to leave a long-term legacy for Azerbaijan at both the international and national levels.

“WUF13 will deliver concrete and tangible benefits for society not only globally, but also domestically,” Kanako Mabuchi emphasized.