Head of Togo civil society organization hails Baku Initiative Group’s efforts

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

"We have launched a regenerative agriculture project," Koku Selom Agbavito, head of Togo's civil society organization, told AZERTAC.

Noting that their people are suffering from colonialism, he said: "When we raise concerns about land appropriation, they say that Togo is free from colonization. We need land to cultivate grain and for agriculture.”

Koku Selom Agbavito also expressed his gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group, describing it as a platform conveying their voices to the international community.