Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations begin visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

In accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the country began their visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on October 31.

The visit brings together more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

Led by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, members of the diplomatic corps will be briefed on the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Jabrayil and Zangilan districts. They will also be informed about projects successfully implemented under the “Great Return” Program and the Zangezur Corridor project, which further strengthens the region’s strategic significance. The delegation will view the ongoing construction of railway and highway infrastructure in the Aghbend settlement area.

The program includes visits to key infrastructure sites, including the “Dost Agropak” dairy complex in Zangilan district and the Hakari railway station on the section of the Hakari River passing through the district. The delegation will also tour the residential complex, school, and kindergarten buildings in Zangilan city, as well as the city mosque.

This visit provides the diplomatic corps with an opportunity to witness firsthand the scale of the ongoing reconstruction, the region’s development potential, and Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure sustainable restoration, socio-economic resilience, and reintegration of the liberated territories.

This marks the 20th visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories, in line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.