Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 31, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

The delegation was briefed on the restoration and reconstruction efforts and the current conditions in the liberated territories.

The visit brought together more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

This marks the 20th visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories, led by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.