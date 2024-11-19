Heads of Water Resources agencies of Azerbaijan and Russia hold high-level bilateral meeting at COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A high-level bilateral meeting was held between Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, and Dmitry Kirillov, Head of the Federal Agency for Water Resources of the Russian Federation.

The meeting focused on the adverse effects of global climate change, the importance of partnership in managing transboundary water resources, and cooperation on addressing environmental concerns in the Caspian Sea.

Both parties emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge to enhance regional cooperation, develop innovative solutions, and ensure the sustainable consumption and protection of water resources.