Heidenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga title within reach after visitors cruise to win

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 victory away to Bundesliga strugglers Heidenheim to go nine points clear at the top with just four games remaining, according to BeInSports.

The victory puts Bayern on 72 points, though second-placed Bayer Leverkusen will have the chance to cancel out the victory in their game in hand against St. Pauli on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany's side did not hang around in their pursuit of three points, racing into a three-goal lead in just 36 minutes.

First, Harry Kane directed the ball home after being found by Michael Olise on 12 minutes, before Konrad Laimer doubled the lead on 19 minutes and Kingsley Coman ended the game as a contest with a 36th-minute goal.

Kane could have had a second goal after just 22 minutes, but headed just wide when pressure on the home goal was relentless.

Joshua Kimmich made it 4-0 after arrowing a shot into the corner in the 56th minute to make it a rout.

Heidenheim did come back into the game afterwards and almost pulled a goal back just after the hour, though visiting goalkeeper Jones Urbig was alert to deny Sirlord Conteh.

Following the result, Heidenheim are seven points from safety and occupy the relegation play-off spot, two points above the bottom two.

Next up for Bayern Munich is a home game against Mainz next Saturday, before matches against RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Following the defeat, Heidenheim have failed to score in 13 of their 30 games – only St. Pauli (14) have failed to score more often in the Bundesliga this season.

It is also now 374 minutes of football without a goal for the Bundesliga strugglers.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five league matches, while Kane has now scored 24 league goals.

