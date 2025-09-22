Heydar Aliyev Center hosts international conference on “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor's Office”

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

An international roundtable conference themed “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor's Office” kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center on September 22.

Organized by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the event is held as part of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" and on the eve of the professional holiday marking the 107th anniversary of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan. The conference is attended by the Prosecutors General of Azerbaijan, Uganda, Laos, Tanzania, and Kenya, as well as by a representative of the Turkish Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants.