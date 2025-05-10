Heydar Aliyev factor was crucial in realizing Azerbaijani people's aspirations for sovereignty and independence
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
Whether at the beginning or the end of the 20th century, the events surrounding Azerbaijan's pursuit of independence clearly demonstrated that one of the decisive factors for a state striving for sovereignty is the presence of a strong and patriotic leader—someone capable of accurately assessing the real situation, mobilizing all state resources toward a unified goal, possessing broad vision and firm convictions, having endured life’s harsh trials, and being deeply devoted to their country and people.
This concept is central to the article "Constitution and Sovereignty: Fundamental Pillars of Heydar Aliyev's Political Legacy" by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Thus, when Azerbaijan once again had the chance to regain its independence in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it was the presence of National Leader Heydar Aliyev that proved decisive in fulfilling our people's aspirations for sovereignty and independence," emphasized Samir Nuriyev.
