Heydar Aliyev International Airport at center of Global Safety Agenda — participation in ACI Europe’s TOSC meeting

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

By participating in the 49th meeting of the Technical and Operational Safety Committee (TOSC) of the Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe), held in Warsaw, Heydar Aliyev International Airport once again demonstrated Azerbaijan’s growing role in the international aviation agenda.

The event brought together representatives of leading European airports, aviation regulators, and technology companies to discuss joint solutions to key industry challenges. The delegation of Heydar Aliyev International Airport actively contributed to discussions on the integration of artificial intelligence into turnaround operations (the full cycle of ground handling between aircraft arrival and departure), digital coordination with air navigation service providers, and enhancement of airside safety.

Particular attention was paid to the prevention of runway excursions and the mitigation of human factor risks. In this context, advanced approaches were presented regarding the professional training of special equipment drivers and the reduction of operational risks.

“The TOSC forum is not just a platform for exchanging knowledge and experience. It is a space where future standards of aviation safety are shaped. We strive not only to adopt best practices, but also to take part in shaping them,” said Elmir Gulu-zadeh, Deputy Director on Safety at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

As part of the forum, a proposal was made to hold one of the upcoming TOSC meetings in Baku. This initiative marks an important step in recognizing Azerbaijan’s contribution to the development of the global aviation ecosystem and the growing role of Baku as a next-generation transport hub.

It is worth noting that since 2024, the international airports of Baku and Ganja have been official members of ACI Europe — the largest industry association of airports in Europe.