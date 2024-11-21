High-level launch event “Celebrating Water’s Lifeline for Climate, Nature, and People” held

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, the high-level launch event “Celebrating Water’s Lifeline for Climate, Nature, and People” was held.

The event officially launched the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action, aiming to stronger the water dimension within global climate action.

In his opening speech, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President, emphasized that water scarcity is one of the priority issues at COP29 discussions: "Water plays a crucial role in addressing climate problems. Despite this, water issues have long been excluded from global climate debates. We must approach the issue of water scarcity from all angles to resolve climate challenges, as water is life. This is why the COP29 Presidency has made water a priority."

Minister Babayev invited everyone to join the first Water Declaration, stressing that accelerating dialogue would foster greater partnership and help identify water-related climate action partners. "The Baku Dialogue is vital for advancing these initiatives," he added.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen noted that nearly 3 billion people worldwide suffer from water scarcity, with many challenges arising from this shortage. She pointed out that emissions had risen by 1.3% since 2023 and that efforts were still far from meeting the 1.5°C global warming target. She emphasized that without reducing emissions, the 1.5°C goal would remain unattainable and stressed the importance of addressing water issues in these efforts.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen later signed a protocol of intent, supporting the future activities of the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action. The protocol is designed to aid in the implementation of the initiative’s goals.