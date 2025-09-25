High-level meeting held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA, two advisory bodies established

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

On September 25, the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) under the Chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting provided opportunity for the Foreign Ministers and other senior representatives of the CICA Member States to discuss progress achieved under Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship in the CICA since December 2024 and deliberate on pressing regional and international issues.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov as the Chair of the CICA Ministerial Council delivered opening remarks highlighting Chairmanship’s strategic priorities in various areas, including connectivity, digitalization, and sustainability.

The Minister outlined efforts and progress in institutional development of the Conference and its ongoing transformation into a full-fledged international organization.

In this respect, operationalization of CICA’s Partnership Network of Leading Universities, an innovative platform for interaction among the universities of CICA member states, successful holding of CICA Business Council and Business Forum, and 13th CICA Think Tank Forum in Azerbaijan were highlighted.

Minister Bayramov also emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan’s key initiatives, including the landmark initiative to establish CICA Women Council and the progress in the establishment of the CICA Finance Summit. It was expressed that establishment of these new advisory bodies will strengthen thematic cooperation among Member States.

The CICA Secretary-General and the heads of delegations of CICA member states delivered statements. The speakers commended Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship for its exemplary leadership, vision, and commitment to strengthen CICA.

The Member States highlighted the Chairmanship’s efforts in promoting institutionalization and result-oriented interaction within the CICA. They expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s initiatives in advancing key projects, noting that these initiatives will significantly enhance CICA’s effectiveness as a platform for dialogue, confidence-building, and multilateral engagement across Asia.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of landmark decisions, notably the establishment of two new advisory bodies the CICA Finance Summit and the CICA Women Council.

The Ministerial Council also adopted statements commemorating the 80th anniversaries of the end of World War II and of the United Nations. Through these statements the CICA member states paid tribute to historic sacrifices for the victory in the Second World War and reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism. They emphasized CICA’s role as a platform for dialogue, confidence-building, and cooperation in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development in Asia and beyond. The efforts of Azerbaijan’s CICA Chairmanship was commended in the Ministerial Council Statement.

The Republic of Azerbaijan holds chairmanship in the CICA, which is the largest regional platform in Asia with membership of 28 states, for two years starting from December 2024. In continuation of its exemplary leadership in different multilateral formats, the Azerbaijani CICA Chairmanship has prioritized the promotion of dialogue and result oriented cooperation in the CICA region under the motto of “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia.”