High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A high-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of the international assessment was held during COP29.

The panel featured discussions on the role of assessments such as Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in improving the students' environmental literacy.

Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) made a presentation on how the new PISA indicators could assess and promote the climate change literacy among students.

Emin Amrullayev, Azebaijan`s Minister of Science and Education emphasized the importance of developing climate literacy indicators on a global scale.

The panel session concluded with the signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Science and Education and the OECD to assess the students' climate literacy as part of the PISA assessment.