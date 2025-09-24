High-level roundtable held with participation of labor ministers of OIC member states

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable was held with labor ministers and delegations from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting aimed to prepare for the upcoming session of the OIC Labour Centre’s General Assembly and to strengthen the Centre’s activities.

Opening the session, organized under the theme "Innovative Labor and Employment Strategies in a Changing World of Work: Global Challenges – National Solutions", Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, praised Baku for hosting another flagship event promoting friendship and cooperation among peoples. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s successful engagement with the OIC in the labor sector and provided insights into national reforms in labor, employment, and social protection implemented under President Ilham Aliyev’s directives. Key priorities outlined included decent work, productivity, stable and quality jobs, workforce development, and safe working conditions.

Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Human Recourses and Social Development for Labor of Saudi Arabia, shared perspectives on "Transforming Labor and Employment Systems: From Challenges to Opportunities."

Subsequent sessions addressed challenges such as informal employment, workforce management, skills adaptation for modern business, and increased labor mobility among OIC member countries. Discussions also focused on vocational education, employment forecasting, and regional cooperation. Innovative experiences from Azerbaijan, including the DOST platform and the Labor and Employment subsystem (EMAS), were presented.

As part of the event, high-ranking officials also met to review draft documents and reports in preparation for the OIC Labour Centre General Assembly.