Hikmet Hajiyev: As a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policy, Kalbajar is being rebuilt and revived

Kalbajar, September 12, AZERTAC

"Today, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policy, Kalbajar is being rebuilt, revived, and turned into one of the most beautiful cities in our country and even the world, and even greater work will be done here," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during his speech at the 2nd Honey Festival held in Kalbajar on September 12.

Hikmet Hajiyev also expressed his deep gratitude to the residents of Kalbajar for welcoming diplomats visiting from various countries around the world with the hospitality and warmth characteristic of the people of Kalbajar.