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Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Washington, June 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has been developing the Middle Corridor since its independence, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he addressed the annual Trans-Caspian Forum via a video link.

According to him, after the resolution of the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict and the establishment of peace in the region, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy has gained new dimensions and opportunities.

“Azerbaijan is a country of the South Caucasus. But in the meantime, we belong to the family of the Central Asia, and to the Caspian Sea region. Azerbaijan also has identities of the European dimension and Middle East dimension. All of these values don't conflict with each other and compliment with one another. With the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Azerbaijan switched to the middle power concept. And for us, middle power concept is not just measured by the size, economy, and population of the country. This is a network of the partnership,” the Presidential Assistant emphasized.

Malahat Najafova
Special correspondent

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