Hikmet Hajiyev: Individuals accused of war crimes are undergoing transparent and open judicial proceedings

Khankendi, April 18, AZERTAC

“The effective and successful policies pursued by Azerbaijan not only brought an end to the conflict but also led to the return of our lands that had been under occupation for many years. Throughout this period, individuals accused of committing war crimes have been subjected to a transparent and open judicial process,” stated Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, during an event at Garabagh University. This event was part of the visit by members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan to Khankendi.

Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, adhering to international principles, has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Karabakh and East Zangezur have entered a new phase of development,” he added.

It is noteworthy that representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan began their visit to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha today.