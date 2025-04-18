Hikmet Hajiyev: Individuals accused of war crimes are undergoing transparent and open judicial proceedings
Khankendi, April 18, AZERTAC
“The effective and successful policies pursued by Azerbaijan not only brought an end to the conflict but also led to the return of our lands that had been under occupation for many years. Throughout this period, individuals accused of committing war crimes have been subjected to a transparent and open judicial process,” stated Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, during an event at Garabagh University. This event was part of the visit by members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan to Khankendi.
Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, adhering to international principles, has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Karabakh and East Zangezur have entered a new phase of development,” he added.
It is noteworthy that representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan began their visit to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha today.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara
- 17.04.2025 [21:01]
Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria
- 17.04.2025 [20:55]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum
- 17.04.2025 [20:44]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting
- 17.04.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Palestinian ambassador
- 17.04.2025 [20:23]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects
- 17.04.2025 [19:31]
Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements
- 17.04.2025 [19:23]
EU authorizes Eisai-Biogen's drug for early Alzheimer's treatment
- 17.04.2025 [18:24]
Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region
- 17.04.2025 [18:16]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World wraps up in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [17:34]
Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree
- 17.04.2025 [17:32]
Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade
- 17.04.2025 [17:14]
Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [17:05]
Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract
- 17.04.2025 [16:50]
EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia
- 17.04.2025 [16:10]
Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi
- 17.04.2025 [15:53]
China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector
- 17.04.2025 [15:43]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [15:16]
® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub
- 17.04.2025 [15:00]
Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years
- 17.04.2025 [14:59]
Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system
- 17.04.2025 [14:57]
Man Utd's Europa League hopes hang by thread as Lyon smell blood
- 17.04.2025 [13:09]
Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival
- 17.04.2025 [13:05]
Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal
- 17.04.2025 [11:57]
Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka
- 17.04.2025 [11:37]
AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May
- 17.04.2025 [11:24]
Researchers identify new blood group after 50 year mystery
- 17.04.2025 [11:21]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World commences in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [11:07]
Extreme marine heatwaves tripled over past 80 years: study
- 17.04.2025 [11:00]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 17.04.2025 [10:54]
Azerbaijan, Iran hold another round of consular consultations
- 17.04.2025 [10:49]
Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
- 17.04.2025 [10:43]
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on working visit to Russia
- 17.04.2025 [10:26]
Worsening heat could trigger mental health crisis in coming decades
- 17.04.2025 [10:07]
Arsenal stays calm to reach Champions League semis after beating Real Madrid
- 17.04.2025 [09:57]
President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 16.04.2025 [20:09]
President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament
- 16.04.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [19:33]
A strong solar storm heads to Earth
- 16.04.2025 [18:47]
To the Armitage family
- 16.04.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [18:03]
Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice
- 16.04.2025 [17:44]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [17:26]
® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations
- 16.04.2025 [17:21]
“Once a Sea” group exhibition launched at YARAT Contemporary Art Space
- 16.04.2025 [17:04]
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [16:49]
Trump threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status after freezing $2bn funding
- 16.04.2025 [16:39]
Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum
- 16.04.2025 [16:22]
UK in talks to swap small boat migrants for asylum seekers in France
- 16.04.2025 [16:20]
Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe
- 16.04.2025 [15:18]