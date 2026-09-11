Hikmet Hajiyev: Mexico’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is of particular importance

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

“Mexico’s principled stance in support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the occupation was of particular importance,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he addressed an official reception in Shusha, marking Mexico’s Independence Day.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico are based on mutual respect and adherence to the norms and principles of international law.

“Mexico’s firm and resolute support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity while Azerbaijani territories were under occupation was of particular importance,” the Presidential Assistant underscored. Hikmet Hajiyev noted that these principles constitute the strong foundation of Azerbaijan-Mexico relations.

Highlighting the continuation of political consultations and dialogue between the two countries, Hikmet Hajiyev added that the sides share common positions on a number of issues on the international agenda.