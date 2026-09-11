Hikmet Hajiyev: Significant opportunities exist for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

“Significant opportunities exist for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in the economic, trade, mining, and energy sectors,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in his remarks at an official reception in Shusha marking Mexico’s Independence Day.

He noted that although Azerbaijan and Mexico are geographically distant, this does not hinder the development of bilateral relations.

According to him, realizing the existing potential for expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries serves the interests of both nations.

“Realizing this considerable potential creates new opportunities for the benefit of both countries,” the Presidential Assistant stated.

Hikmet Hajiyev also noted that there is considerable scope for strengthening close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico within the framework of international organizations.