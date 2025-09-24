Hikmet Hajiyev: We are grateful to President Trump for bringing the conflict to a final resolution

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“Whenever I came to Washington in the past, I always spoke about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. But now, I come to this capital with a completely new agenda,” Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the 6th Caspian Business Forum held in New York, organized by the Caspian Policy Center and dedicated to the theme " Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor."

"But this conflict is over. I also take this opportunity to express that we are immensely grateful to President Trump and this administration for taking a leadership role and bringing this conflict to a final resolution. Now, there is fundamental peace in the region," Hikmet Hajiyev noted.

Melahat Najafova

AZERTAC Special Correspondent

Washington