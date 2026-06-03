His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia: Azerbaijan plays a critical role as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

The UK is committed to supporting Azerbaijan's next phase of growth

London, June 3, AZERTAC

David Reed MBE, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, participated in the 31st Baku Energy Week. Following his visit to Azerbaijan, he gave an exclusive interview to AZERTAC.

In the interview, David Reed discussed the current state of UK–Azerbaijan economic relations, opportunities for cooperation beyond the energy sector, and the growing interest of British companies in various sectors of Azerbaijan.

- As His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, how do you assess the current state of UK-Azerbaijan economic relations?

- The UK - Azerbaijan economic relationship is one of the UK’s most established and strategically important partnerships. It is built on more than three decades of trade, investment, and cooperation, and today bilateral trade stands at almost £1 billion.

The UK is already the biggest investor in Azerbaijan, and hundreds of UK companies are active in the market across sectors including energy, infrastructure, financial services, technology and aviation.

What I saw during my visit is that we are entering a new phase of cooperation. Energy, of course, remains a cornerstone of the relationship, but the agenda is now much broader. Digital infrastructure, aviation, transport and capital markets all offer significant opportunities.

The UK–Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership gives us a strong framework to deepen this work over the coming years. Both countries are focused on economic diversification, regional connectivity, innovation and growth. That creates a very strong foundation for long-term cooperation.

- British companies have played an important role in Azerbaijan’s energy sector for many years. Do you now see growing interest in non-energy sectors as well?

- Yes, absolutely. Energy remains central to our relationship and bp’s contribution over the past 30 years is a central part of that story. But UK engagement in Azerbaijan is increasingly diverse.

Clean energy is one of the clearest examples. Around 50 UK companies are already active in this space, supporting work on solar energy, offshore wind, grid modernization and wider energy systems. During my discussions with SOCAR Green and other partners, it was clear that Azerbaijan has significant ambitions in renewables and sees the UK as a trusted partner in helping deliver them.

Aviation is another strong area. During my visit, I discussed cooperation with Silk Way Group and Azerbaijan Airlines, including flight simulators, pilot training, passenger and cargo fleet development and airport infrastructure. UK companies have deep expertise in these areas, and UK Export Finance is helping make major projects possible.

We are also seeing growing interest in technology and digital infrastructure including AI infrastructure, cybersecurity and data centres. UK companies such as Entrust and Nscale can make a major contribution to Azerbaijan’s next stage of growth.

So, yes, the relationship is becoming much more diversified, in a way that aligns very closely with Azerbaijan’s own economic transformation.

- During your visit to Baku, what impressions have stood out to you most about Azerbaijan’s economic development and business environment, and how do they shape the UK’s long-term engagement with the country?

- What stood out most was the sense of ambition and the strength of the long-standing partnership between the UK and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has a clear role as a critical strategic bridge between Europe and Asia with growing opportunities in logistics, connectivity and both physical and digital infrastructure. That matters not only for Azerbaijan, but for the wider region.

During my meetings with bp, SOCAR Green, Silk Way Group, and counterparts from the Ministries of Economy and Energy, the discussions were very practical. We focused on concrete projects, financing structures, and delivery partnerships, including how UK Export Finance and the London Stock Exchange Group can support investment, capital markets development, and access to international finance.

That combination of ambition, openness, and focus on delivery gives me confidence in the future of UK–Azerbaijan economic relations. The UK has been a long-term partner to Azerbaijan for more than three decades, and we are committed to supporting the country’s next phase of growth.

Ayten Abbasli