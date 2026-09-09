Holding prestigious events in Azerbaijan is an indicator of trust placed in country, minister says

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

“The host country for Climate Action Week is selected through a competitive process based on rotation among the UN regions, and Azerbaijan earned the right to host this event through a competitive process within the Eastern European Group. On the one hand, this is an indicator of the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s international standing and the trust placed in the country; on the other hand, it provides a solid foundation for advancing the legacy of COP29,” Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, told journalists.

Highlighting the high-level participation in the event, the Azerbaijani FM also touched upon the upcoming COP31 Conference to be hosted by Türkiye.

“Türkiye is scheduled to host COP31, the world’s largest and most significant climate summit. In this regard, Azerbaijan maintains close cooperation with the Turkish COP Presidency, providing its full support and actively participating in preparations for the upcoming COP31 in Antalya,” the minister added.