Hugh Jackman reveals talks over buying stake in Championship club he supported since age of seven

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman is in talks to buy a stake in Norwich City, according to talkSPORT.

Jackman is a boyhood Canaries fan and his UK-born mother comes from Norwich.

The Wolverine star is also close friends with Ryan Reynolds, who famously co-owns Norwich's Championship rivals Wrexham alongside fellow actor Rob Mac.

When asked whether he could join the Hollywood revolution in English football, Jackman told talkSPORT: "I'm very, very interested - and talking about it right now.

"You're the first one to know that. There's a little exclusive.

"Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I'm all about the Canaries."

Jackman did not specify how much of Norwich he was interested in purchasing.

The Australian was invited to become a minority investor in 2010, but turned it down.

Speaking in 2011, Jackman said: "Sometimes I make big mistakes.

"I got a letter about a year ago saying, being such a huge Norwich City fan would I like to be a celebrity investor? Like a small part-owner.

"I said, 'I think that's a little stretched, I've been to Carrow Road once, my mum took me', so I decided not to invest.

"And since then they're on a run, so what do I know?"

Norwich, currently in the second-tier, are majority-owned by American businessman Mark Attanasio, who holds an 85 per cent stake.

He also runs Major League Baseball team Milwaukee Brewers.

Celebrity fans Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones still retain a 10 per cent stake after their 28 years of active leadership ended in 2024.

The remaining five per cent of shares are held by a collection of independent fans and individual investors.

Although the Greatest Showman star was born and raised in Australia, his parents are English.

Jackman, who is said to have a net worth of around £100million, has a connection with Norwich dating back to when he was seven-years old.

Speaking at the release of his new film 'The Death of Robin Hood', the 57-year-old added: "When I was in Australia, growing up, I had English parents who emigrated to Australia.

"We used to watch the FA Cup. It was the only thing we were allowed to stay up for, 3 o'clock in the morning. We had to go to bed first, and we were woken up to watch it.

"So I was seeing all these teams, Arsenal and all these teams, and I was like, 'I've got to pick a team'.

"I said, 'Dad, where are you from?' He said, 'London'. I said, 'So I'll go for London?'

"He goes, 'No, there's a bunch of teams in London'. I said, 'Mum, where are you from?' She went, 'Norwich'.

"I went, 'Is there a football team in Norwich?' She went, 'Yep'. I said, 'That's my team'.

"So it's been slim pickings since then. We did win the Milk Cup in 1984.

It's not even called the Milk Cup anymore, but we're on the rise.

"We're on the up and up. I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we're going to get promoted. That's my prediction.

"My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year."